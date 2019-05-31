Liverpool will be hoping that this year's Champions League final goes better than the last.

The Reds suffered a gutting 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid last year and the game will most likely be remembered for Loris Karius' disastrous performance between the sticks.

Despite coming into the game in decent form, everything seemed to fall apart for the German and he was at fault for goals from Karim Benzema and Garteh Bale during the defeat.

There were certainly others factors in the loss, including the injury to Mohamed Salah early on, but many will feel that Karius' meltdown was the cause of their plight in Ukraine.

Since that day, Karius has spent time away on loan with Besiktas and has been replaced by Alisson Becker, who has brought to Anfield for a then world-record fee.

Karius and Alisson

You'd be hard pressed to find a single Liverpool fan bemoaning this change, with Alisson establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and the world.

The Brazilian collected the Golden Glove in his debut season in England and Kopites will feel much more secure with him between the sticks on Saturday night.

However, that doesn't mean that the criticism should rain in for Karius and it goes without saying that he enjoyed a solid first year with Besiktas.

Alisson in defence of Karius

Not only that, but Alisson feels it would be incredibly unfair to solely blame Karius for Liverpool's defeat in the Champions League final last year.

The Liverpool number one showed his class by explaining that, regardless of the mistakes, everyone at Liverpool both wins and loses as a team unit.

"I don't think you can put it one guy's shoulders," Alisson explained during an interview with ESPN. "The team has 11 guys.

"When we win, everyone wins. And when we lose, everyone loses. It wasn't Karius who lost that match, Liverpool did. This year we have a new opportunity."

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is class.

This isn't the first time that Alisson has come out in defence of his predecessor and it really sums up the ethos of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the club.

It also reiterates that often unspoken goalkeepers' union and Alisson clearly feels that the Liverpool squad should have picked up their game in other areas of the pitch.

However, it would be naive to deny that Karius' mistakes changed the direction of the game and Alisson simply has to avoid any repeat performances this weekend.

Both goalkeepers came into their respective finals in good form, but we back Alisson to deal with the pressure of the big occasion with far more confidence.

