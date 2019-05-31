Kyle Edmund was unable to join Johanna Konta in the third round of the French Open, retiring with an ongoing knee issue when two sets down to Pablo Cuevas.

Naomi Osaka continued to live dangerously as she recovered from a set and a break down for the second successive match before beating Victoria Azarenka.

Serena Williams had a more comfortable outing this time against Kurumi Nara and defending champion Simona Halep also won while Novak Djokovic eased to a straight-sets victory over lucky loser Henri Laaksonen.

Tweet of the Day

Stat of the Day

Caroline Garcia’s surprise loss to qualifier Anna Blinkova meant for the first time since 1986 there are no French women in the third round at Roland Garros.

Simon Says Go Home

By contrast to the women, the French men are having a terrific tournament, but 26th seed Gilles Simon was not able to share in the success, losing miserably 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to qualifier Salvatore Caruso.

Simon was in no mood to find the positives afterwards, saying: “After such a match, I just want to go home, which will not take too much time for me because I live 500 meters away from here. I just want to go home right now and think about nothing.”

Fallen Seeds

Women: Aryna Sabalenka (11), Wang Qiang (16), Daria Kasatkina (21), Caroline Garcia (24), Hsieh Su-wei (25), Maria Sakkari (29)

Men: Diego Schwartzman (17), Fernando Verdasco (23), Gilles Simon (26), Kyle Edmund (28)

What's Up Next?

Konta will hope to have recovered from a heavy cold when she takes on Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova for a place in the fourth round.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are also on the schedule, the former taking on 27th seed David Goffin and the latter facing 20-year-old Norwegian Casper Ruud.

An attractive-looking match pits in-form former champion Stan Wawrinka against Grigor Dimitrov while Karolina Pliskova and Sloane Stephens are the leading seeds in action on the women’s side.