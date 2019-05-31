Inter Milan have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager this morning.

It’s the 49-year-old’s first job in management since receiving the chop at Chelsea just under a year ago.

And Conte’s first task will be to create a squad that can challenge for their first Serie A title since 2010 and cause havoc in the Champions League next season too.

But who’s top of his transfer wishlist this summer?

Well, numerous reports are pointing the finger at Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku who has been told he can leave Old Trafford.

However, the Belgian striker won’t be going anywhere if the Reds don’t receive a fee of around £80million, according to The Times.

It’s also reported that Inter are likely to place a formal bid next week but will now need to match United’s hefty asking price.

The Manchester side are hopeful of regaining the majority of the £75million fee, plus add-ons, they paid Everton for him two years ago.

The Toffees will also benefit from the deal as they will pocket £5million as part of the 2017 transfer.

It’s not the first time Conte will be trying to capture Lukaku’s signature as the new Inter boss tried to lure him back to Stamford Bridge in 2017 during his time at Chelsea.

However, the frontman opted for Manchester.

During his two seasons at Old Trafford, Lukaku has bagged 28 goals in 66 Premier League appearances, including 12 last campaign.

It’s not a bad record but it certainly isn’t amazing either.