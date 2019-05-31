Chelsea finished the season with silverware after beating Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

After a dull first half, the Blues burst into life following the break, with Olivier Giroud opening the scoring against his former club.

Pedro then doubled Chelsea's lead before Eden Hazard netted a brace to sink the Gunners.

Winning the competition means Maurizio Sarri's first season in west London should be seen as a success.

And the way Chelsea won the Europa League makes it an even more impressive campaign.

The Blues went unbeaten with 12 wins and three draws and in doing so, they became the first team since 2008 to win a major European competition without losing a game.

The last side to do that were Manchester United, who actually beat Chelsea in the Champions League final 11 years ago.

So, Sarri should certainly be praised for guiding his club to an unbeaten Europa League campaign.

In the group stage, Chelsea faced BATE Borisov, MOL Vidi and PAOK, winning five out of those six games.

In the round of 32, they cruised past Malmo, before beating Dynamo Kyiv in the last 16.

A 5-3 aggregate win against Slavia Prague followed in the quarter-finals before the London club squeezed past Frankfurt on penalties to reach the final.

There, they beat Arsenal 4-1, in what turned out to be one of the easiest games of the entire run.

Of course, those aren't the best teams in Europe and Chelsea arguably had a favourable draw throughout, but you have to beat what's in front of you.

Despite delivering silverware in emphatic style, reports suggest that Sarri's job is still far from safe.

The Italian coach is set to meet with Chelsea's hierarchy this week to discuss the season, and if he did enough to earn another at Stamford Bridge.

An unbeaten run in the Europa League should certainly help his cause.

However he is currently 4/9 favourite with GiveMeBet to leave Chelsea and join Juventus this summer.