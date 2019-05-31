Liverpool are the favourites going into their Champions League final against Tottenham.

Having produced one of the greatest Premier League points tallies in history and a comeback for the ages against Barcelona, the Reds are riding a wave going into the climax in Madrid.

Admittedly, Tottenham are also coming off the back of an astonishing turnaround against Ajax, but their fourth-place finish in the league doesn't quite offer the same momentum.

Liverpool also happen to boast a favourable head-to-head record this season, having defeated Spurs both at Wembley and with a dramatic later winner in front of their home crowd.

However, anything can happen when it comes to a one-off game and everybody has become familiar with Jurgen Klopp's record in major finals.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

The German has tasted defeat in the 2016 League Cup and Europa League finals as well as the most recent Champions League climax since moving to Merseyside.

That's not to mention that he tasted defeat in Europe's premier competition back in 2013, when his entertaining Borussia Dortmund side were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich.

So, bearing all of this in mind, calling tomorrow night's result in Madrid might not be so easy and perhaps the only objective way of predicting the score is by looking at the data.

Supercomputer is backing Liverpool

We all love a 'Supercomputer' when it comes to forecasting the beautiful game and the team at Sportnation.bet have put their own number-crunching machine to the test.

They looked at the probability of a number of key facts such as the winning team, whether in regulation time or not, as well as the scorer of the opening goal.

All their calculations pointed towards Liverpool being heavy favourites and the full lists of findings - according to the Mirror - can be seen below:

To lift the trophy

Liverpool – 65%

Tottenham – 35%

Method of victory

Liverpool inside regular time – 55%

Tottenham inside regular time – 23%

Liverpool in extra time – 10%

Tottenham in extra time – 6%

Either side on penalties – 8%

Key goalscorers

Mohamed Salah - 40% chance of scoring

Harry Kane - 33% chance of scoring

A spokesperson explained: "The Supercomputer heavily favours Liverpool in the Champions League final, with the calculations indicating the Reds will finally have something to show for their record-breaking season.

"The algorithm is well aware of Liverpool's head to head record against Spurs but the Reds' famous European pedigree must be a factor too, meaning Klopp looks destined to get his hands on silverware for the first time in his Kop reign."

Pretty interesting stuff and it goes to show that all the data points towards Liverpool winning their sixth European title, with Mohamed Salah looking a huge favourite to score.

However, Liverpool fans will know better than most that not everything goes on form and they will need to be at the top of their game to defeat Mauricio Pochettino and co.

