Khan recently suffered the fifth defeat of his professional career against Terrence Crawford..

Amir Khan scheduled to fight India's Neeraj Goyat for a reported £7 million

Amir Khan has caught everybody off-guard with his next fight after losing to Terrence Crawford.

The former world champion was beaten under controversial circumstances in New York and it was assumed that Khan would then turn his attention to long-term rival Kell Brook.

However, in a bizarre twist, Khan has actually decided to chase a big-money bout in Saudi Arabia and will face the relatively unknown Indian fighter Neeraj Goyat.

Goyat is a former unbeaten MMA fight and is the current holder of the WBC Asia belt since turning to professional boxing, although his record stands at a rather underwhelming 11-3-2.

"This is an exciting challenge I have ahead of me," said Khan. "It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together.

Khan vs Goyat

"I'm a firm believer in sport being a great healer. I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving me this opportunity."

BBC Sport claim that the bout will 'mirror' that of Floyd Mayweather's clash with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December, which proved to be something of a farce.

The fact Goyat is currently a boxer makes the situation less bizarre, although Khan will be earning a handsome £7 million that isn't too far shy of the $9 million collected by Mayweather.

Terence Crawford v Amir Khan

Similar to Mayweather vs Nasukawa?

This is despite that fact Khan had openly been critical about the exhibition match and claimed that - just like the Conor McGregor contest - it was hurting the sport of boxing.

No matter how you look at it, though, it seems Khan is on the brink of an easy victory to bounce back with and a pretty handsome payday to go with it.

Amir Khan
Kell Brook
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

