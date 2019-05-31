After Lucas Hernandez joined Bayern Munich in March and with Filipe Luis’ departure imminent, Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for a new left-back.

And it seems, according to Marca, that they are close to landing their man.

That’s because Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has reportedly agreed to return to Madrid to fill the vacant role.

The 28-year-old has been in and out of the Blues’ squad this season and it seems his absence from Wednesday’s Europa League final starting line-up has swayed his decision to leave.

Chelsea, who opted for Emerson to fill the left side of defence again, thrashed Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.

After a quiet first-half, former Gunner Olivier Giroud put the Blues in front with a bullet header four minutes after the break.

Pedro made it 2-0 on the hour mark before a brace from Eden Hazard either side of an Alex Iwobi wonder-goal made sure the trophy was theirs.

Alonso has played more games than Emmerson this season so probably expected to start in Baku.

However, with Emerson occupying the position regularly in the Europa League this term, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to see him in the starting line-up again on Wednesday.

Atletico have been keen to capture Alonso’s signature and reportedly contacted the left-back two months ago.

The 28-year-old, who was born in the Spanish capital, progressed through Real Madrid’s youth team before making one appearance for the senior team.

Alonso has played his football away from Spain for almost a decade and is keen to make a return.

And Marca have labelled Atletico as the only side in La Liga that he would play for despite his Real Madrid past.