Antonio Conte was announced as Inter Milan's new manager in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Italian coach spent a season away from the dugout after being dismissed by Chelsea in 2018 - he's spent most of the time since fighting the club for his compensation in court.

After winning £9 million in the settlement 10 days ago, this was already turning out to be a rather successful month for Conte and things have got even better for him.

He will return to management with one of Europe's biggest clubs and will walk straight back into the Champions League after Inter finished fourth in Serie A this season.

But in taking the job, Conte has upset a number of Juventus fans.

The 49-year-old is a club legend in Turin, having played there for 13 years between 1991 and 2004.

During that time, he was made captain and won five Serie A titles, one Italian Cup, the UEFA Cup and the Champions League.

Less than a decade later, he returned to Juve as manager, winning three more Scudettos and two Italian Super Cups.

Conte was a club legend, both as a player and manager - so much so, that he has a star on the club's walk of fame, which is visible outside Allianz Stadium.

But now he's been announced as Inter's manager, some Juve supporters are calling for his star to be removed, with over 8,250 signing a petition asking the club to do so.

The Change.org page was created by user 'Buddy Guy Black & White' and it appears he's taking Conte's appointment rather badly.

"Antonio Conte was a beloved captain, who also played with his heart, then he became our coach and won us an unexpected Scudetto without a top squad," the petition's description reads.

"Then he left for reasons that are probably not entirely clear, two days before the start of the season.

"Not a nice thing but, so far, it still falls into logic... What will be, as far as I’m concerned, an indelible divide with Conte is his landing at Inter."

The description then goes even deeper, suggesting that Conte's decision to join Inter destroys his legacy at Juventus.

"Going to Inter isn’t a professional choice for Conte. A professional choice would be to go to Napoli, Roma, Milan," it continues.

"Going to Inter means joining a club who have tried, luckily without succeeding, to destroy us and throw dirt on the history of which Conte was undoubtedly the protagonist.

"Going to Inter isn’t a professional choice. Going to Inter will mean trampling on one’s dignity first.

"As far as I'm concerned, the star at the stadium represents what being a 'juventino' is about and not just the past.

"In making this jump, Conte no longer represents the 'juventino' spirit and values ​​that embody the other stars."

That's certainly a strong response, but a lot of supporters agree with the suggestion that he should lose his star, with over 8,000 and counting signing the petition already.