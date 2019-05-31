Winning the treble will always endure as Sir Alex Ferguson's magnum opus at Manchester United.

Although his achievements at Old Trafford would take hours to list, supporters will always look back fondly on the 1998-99 season where they won the three biggest trophies available to them.

First, they secured they wrested back the Premier League from Arsenal and then set up the chance for the unprecedented treble by defeating Newcastle United in the FA Cup final.

However, it looked as though their mission was on the rocks going into the dying moments of the Champions League final, trailing 1-0 to Bayer Munich after Mario Basler's opener.

What happened in stoppage time at Camp Nou will never be forgotten with Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both scoring to flip the game on its head.

Man Utd's treble-winning season

In what remains one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history, it resurrected United's treble dreams just as they looked to have passed and in the most dramatic style possible.

All that considered, can you imagine how outrageous it would be to claim that the 1999 United team was actually overrated? Stick with us on this.

Ok, so the treble-winners should always be considered a legendary team, but some interesting statistics show that their Champions League journey certainly wasn't the smoothest.

Worst ever Champions League winners?

In fact, research from Your Promotion Code - using Opta statistics since 1992 - has found that the 1999 United team is actually the 'worst performing' Champions League winners in history.

That means they have produced 'worse' data than the likes of Chelsea 2011-12, Liverpool 2004-05, FC Porto 2003-04 and Marseille 1992-93.

The Red Devils picked up just five victories during their whole European campaign, giving them a win rate of just 45%, which is the worst by a winning team in the competition's history.

Not only that, but by conceding an average of 1.45 goals every game, they have the worst defensive record of any eventual winner.

Check out the full research down below, including the champions that have produced some of the greatest statistics:

Worst winners

Best winners

The only saving grace for United in terms of the statistics is their goal-scoring and their average of 2.64 strikes per game puts them amongst some of the free-scoring champions.

That being said, with just two wins at Old Trafford after the qualifying rounds, United have actually shown better home form in seasons they were knocked out in the group stages.

Closing the book on United, though, and it seems the Real Madrid side from 2013-14 is the champion of champions with brilliant defensive and offensive records respectively.

Sadly for Premier League fans, none of the English winners are amongst the best performing and the Liverpool side that won in Istanbul are actually very low down in the rankings.

However, even if United find themselves at rock bottom, they still collected the biggest trophy in club football and two more domestic crowns for good measure.

Is it possible to call the treble-winners overrated? Have your say in the comments section below.