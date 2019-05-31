Football

Chelsea's third kit for the 2019/20 season has been leaked and it's absolutely stunning

Chelsea rounded off their season with a 4-1 win against Arsenal in the Europa League final. 

Winning a major trophy, as well as qualifying for the Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League, should be seen as a success. 

The Blues will return to fighting amongst Europe's elite in a few months, which is where many fans think they belong. 

And Chelsea will be kitted out to do it in style too. The London club have already officially revealed next season's home strip, which has gone down well with fans.

It's a classic shade of blue, but the shirt is covered in a darker, graphic print, inspired by Stamford Bridge. 

The unique print gives the top a retro feel and many fans were impressed when it was shown off earlier this month, during a 3-0 win against Watford. 

Chelsea FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Although Chelsea have already worn their new home kit, we heard little about their new away or third shirts.

That was, at least until earlier this week, when images of the change shirt were leaked - and it's another one that will go down very well with fans. 

Check out the images from Footy Headlines below. 

p1dc6s3l8q3n91qpf16fg5a31o319.jpg 
p1dc6s499o180gf521lvgkn025sb.jpg

Absolutely stunning. That's a kit Chelsea will be proud to wear in the Champions League.

Like the home shirt, it's been given a retro vibe, with a similar 1990s inspired pattern.

The V-neck collar is also from the same era, with the orange and white stripes perfectly complimenting the black top. 

The strip will be completed by black shorts and orange socks. 

Looking closely, you can also see that Nike have even used a classic version of their own logo - with letters accompanying the famous Swoosh, to add to the retro vibe. 

p1dc6s61i51r9k1e921873g1118dhd.jpg

According to Footy Headlines, the kit is due to be launched in September and it's likely that fans will be rushing to get their hands on it. 

