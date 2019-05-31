Germany can move a step closer to Euro 2020 qualification if they beat Belarus and Estonia in their upcoming group games in just over a weeks’ time.

The Germans reached the semi-final stage of 2016’s competition and currently sit third in their qualifying group behind Northern Ireland and the Netherlands.

Next month’s fixtures take place on the 9th and 11th June respectively but they will have to do it without manager Joachim Low.

That’s because the 59-year-old has sustained an injury after dropping a dumbbell on his chest, according to German outlet Bild.

Ouch.

The German manager is alright though, saying: “I already feel better, but have to rest up for the next four weeks.

“I’m in constant communication with my coaching staff and we will stay in contact over the phone for both games.

“Marcus Sorg, Andy Köpke, and Oliver Bierhoff have many years of experience between them and we will be able to get through this short break in a good manner.”

After a spell as assistant manager with the national side, Low took the reins in 2006 and has gone on to become a real success.

His first major tournament nearly ended in glory after reaching the Euro 2008 final however, they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Spain courtesy of a Fernando Torres winner.

Low then guided Germany to third place in the 2010 World Cup before reaching the semi-final of Euro 2012, losing to Italy.

However, it was the 2014 World Cup where Low really left his mark, guiding his side to their first Jules Rimet Trophy since 1990.

Fast forward four years to 2018’s tournament though and they shocked the world by failing to get out of the group stage, two years after their Euro 2016 semi-final finish.

Low’s side will be hoping to overwrite last summer’s woes in next year’s European tournament, but focus remains purely on their upcoming qualifiers at the moment.