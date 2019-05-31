AEW's first-ever show Double or Nothing was a huge success last week as it has provided fans and wrestlers with a legitimate alternative to WWE for the first time since the days of WCW.

Double or Nothing has got the wrestling talking thanks to the action which took place in the ring, to the legendary wrestlers which showed up throughout the night, to the shots that were fired in the direction of WWE.

These moments included Bret Hart revealing the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes smashing Triple H's iconic throne, and Jon Moxley showing up to attack Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main event match.

We know already that AEW has caught the attention of WWE following Double or Nothing, as on this week's Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn name dropped AEW in a promo that turned out to be scripted.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, via Wrestling Inc, Jericho gave his thoughts on how WWE might have reacted to AEW's first show.

The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla stated that WWE is likely not happy with AEW and their early success.

Jericho said: "They know exactly what is going on, they have the daily social media reports, the analytics, the demographics, I know we had 200 thousand Google searches, that's up there with NFL numbers.

"I'm sure they are watching, and they are not very happy with what happened. You can't tell me a show that had Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, Jim Ross, Bret Hart, Dean Malenko calling the matches backstage, didn't make WWE angry.

"Now, WWE is a juggernaut. They are not going anywhere, they have money to last decades, and decades, and decades. They have a huge talent roster, but this is a scene change. This puts WWE on watch."

Jericho feels as well that, despite the fact that AEW doesn't have another show until Fyter Fest on June 29, he doesn't think the promotion will lose any momentum due to their social media presence.

He said: "We don't have another show until June. We have one show a month to continue this buzz. The best way to do this is to use the power of social media, which we do better than anybody.

"Use Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. We just have to be smart about what we do to keep the buzz rolling. We have the cool factor, we have all the momentum and it's up to us what we do with that."

This does feel like it's only the start of a new wrestling war between AEW and WWE, one that could eventually reach the heights of the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW in the 1990s.