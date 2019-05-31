Tottenham v Liverpool: Two things to look out for in Madrid

Madrid will host the seventh Champions League final involving two teams from the same country and the second ever all-England final, following Man United’s penalty victory over Chelsea in 2008...



Ahead of Liverpool v Tottenham, GIVEMEBET looks at storylines surrounding the final of Europe’s premier club competition.

Mo Salah v Spurs

The Egyptian forward had a quiet year by his standards, scoring ONLY twenty-six times in all competitions, it was however a come down from his 43-goal campaign last year.

The prolific marksman has terrorized defenses in his first two years in England and Spurs have been on the receiving end, conceding three goals in their four league meetings involving Salah. Tottenham have previous experience of his talents and he has been a thorn in their side for longer than his time at Liverpool.

Before his move to Anfield, Salah faced Spurs in the Europa League on two separate occasions and was pivotal in plotting the north Londoners' downfall. In the 2012/13 season, while playing for Basel, Salah scored the first goal in the second leg, which ended a 2-2 draw, and Basel eventually progressed via penalty shoot-out.

They again squared-off when he played for Fiorentina in the round of 32 of the 2014/15 Europa League. Level at 1-1 going into the second leg, Spurs trailed 1-0 when Salah popped up to score a decisive second once again knocking the Lillywhites out of Europe.

Will Salah’s European hold over Spurs continue?

Spurs injury concerns

While they mounted stunning comebacks against both Man City and Ajax in the previous rounds, Spurs suffered significant injuries towards the end of the season, which resulted in them ultimately sliding down to fourth in the Premier League.

Most notably captain and leading scorer Harry Kane leads the headlines having not played since the first leg against Man City in the quarter final, but they also lost Harry Winks in the same match and the list has continued to grow ever since.

Injuries for Jan Vertonghen (ankle), Dele Alli (muscular problem), Danny Rose (hamstring) and Davinson Sánchez (thigh) has meant significant playing time has been missed for some key players in the last two months. Encouragingly, Erik Lamela returned with a substitute appearance against Ajax, his first action since the round of 16 second leg at Borussia Dortmund on 5th March due to a hamstring injury.

While they have all been named in the travelling squad to Madrid, questions remain about team chemistry, given the lack of playing time together and the fear they could have been rushed back too soon, especially in the case of Kane, but can the captain lead Spurs to victory?

