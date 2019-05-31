When it comes to finals, it’s often a day of heartache for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

It won’t be something Reds fans will want to hear the day before their Champions League final clash with Tottenham but the 51-year-old doesn’t have a great record when it comes to finals.

In fact, Klopp has lost at the last hurdle six times in a row, stemming back to 2013.

And to make matters worse, most of those defeats have come in a European final.

Whilst at Borussia Dortmund, his side travelled to Wembley to take on German rivals Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

The pair met a year before at the final stage of the German Cup and Klopp’s side managed to win 5-2.

However, their meeting in Europe’s top competition painted a different picture as they lost 2-1, beginning the downward spiral for Klopp.

Ilkay Gundogan cancelled out Mario Mandzukic’s opener on 68 minutes but late drama saw Arjen Robben bag the winner for Bayern just before stoppage time.

The pair met again in the German Cup final just under a year later and it was a similar story for Klopp and Dortmund as they lost 2-0.

However, this one went to extra-time.

Robben haunted them again before Thomas Muller made sure of the victory late on.

Unlike Bayern, Dortmund reached the German Cup final yet again the following season but it was more heartbreak for Klopp.

However, this one would hurt a little bit more as it was his final game in the dug-out after seven years at the club.

Facing Wolfsburg at the last hurdle, Dortmund did go in-front thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, the opposition put an end to celebrations soon after when Luiz Gustavo popped up with the equaliser.

Wolfsburg had it in the bag by half-time when Kevin De Bruyne and Bas Dost gave the Wolves a 3-1 lead.

Neither side found the net in the second half as Wolfsburg saw out the victory.

Klopp then returned to Wembley with Liverpool in his debut season to take on Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Philippe Coutinho equalised after Fernandinho opened the scoring just after half-time and both sides failed to clinch a winner, taking the game to penalties.

Step forward Willy Caballero.

The Man City goalkeeper saved three penalties as City won the shoot-out 3-1.

More bad luck for Klopp.

His debut season at Anfield ended in another final, this time it was a Europa League meeting with Sevilla in Basel.

Daniel Sturridge gave the Reds a one-goal advantage going into the break but the Klopp affect struck again.

Kevin Gameiro equalised just after half-time before Coke netted a brace as Sevilla ran out 3-1 winners.

Klopp’s sixth final defeat came last season as Liverpool travelled to Kiev to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring early in the second period before Sadio Mane equalised four minutes later.

However, Gareth Bale scored twice, including a spectacular overhead kick as Klopp’s Reds lost again.

Attentions now turn to Saturday where Klopp will be hoping it’s third time lucky in the Champions League final as he also tries to stop his unwanted record extending to seven.