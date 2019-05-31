Two weeks ago, Ric Flair was taken to the hospital for what was being reported at the time as a 'very serious' medical emergency.

News later emerged stating that it was actually a scheduled appointment for the 16-time world champion as he wanted to have it before travelling to Las Vegas for Starrcast II.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to attend Starrcast II in the end due to complications, but the good news now is that Flair is feeling better than ever.

The Nature Boy recently posted out a health update video on his social media channels to let fans know how he is getting on following his recent trip to the hospital.

Flair thanked everyone for their support and help and stated that he's feeling better than ever but it's once again a miracle that he's still alive.

The 70-year-old then claimed his recent trip to the hospital was a $1.8 million tuneup, adding: “Thank God for insurance!

“But it’s ok, because I lived. And I’m living here to tell you that the kiss-stealing, wheeling and dealing, limousine riding, jet-flying, son of a gun is not gonna change, slow down, I’m gonna move forward.

"I got autographs to sign. Commercials to make. Pictures to take. Friends to have a cold beer with. And I mean two cold beers if it’s Stone Cold. Do you understand that?!”

He added: “I’m never gonna get old. I don’t care how many doctors tell me ‘you’ve got to learn to grow up’

"I’m not gonna act like my age. DON’T EVER TELL ME THAT! I’m paying you to make me better so that I can be me! That’s me. And that’s all I’m ever gonna be.”

Flair also mentioned that he had some grudges he needed to get off his chest in a second video. One of those grudges was against Shawn Michaels for the comments he made in the 2017 ESPN “30 for 30” documentary, Nature Boy.

The Nature Boy said: “Shawn Michaels? I’m sorry, but you’re not in a position to judge me, buddy. Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Really? You think I’ll ever know, I don’t know.

"Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid, who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong, and by the way? Who are you to judge me? I mean, really? Come on, man. Let’s get serious.

"You’ve opened the door - you opened the door, I’m giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me? I mean, are you kidding me? You idolized me, and then all of a sudden contempt - for what? For what you grew up loving and what inspired you to be who you are? I don’t think so, man.”

Now we wait to see if HBK decides to reply back to Flair, but the important news is that The Nature Boy is back home and out of the hospital once more.