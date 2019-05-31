Fed Cup star Dart, took time out from training to join kids on court

As they hit the mid-week mark of their half-term, kids taking part in the Sheen Parks, Tennis for Kids course this week were joined on court by Fed Cup tennis ace, Harriet Dart, who took time out from her pre-grass-court season training to inspire and encourage the youngsters in their game.



However, the tables were turned when nine-year-old Tikki Robinson took Harriet back to the basics and coached her through a series of shots before taking her into games with her friends from the course. It gave Harriet an insight into the coached starter sessions, and how easy it is for kids to pick up a racquet at a local venue to them, just as she did as a youngster.

Dart enthused: “I was pretty much put through my paces by the kids – talked through the first three of their sessions where they’ve learnt forehands, backhands and serves – but what was even better than seeing the skills they’ve learnt was seeing the amount of fun they were having on court with each other; playing all the games and making new friends. It was so good!”



Tennis for Kids is the LTA’s flagship children’s programme, designed to get kids between 4-11 active by picking up a tennis racket. Six-week courses take place all over the country, led by qualified LTA coaches, and each child participating receives a racket and ball set, plus a personalised t-shirt for only £25.

The programme is a great way for kids to learn skills like respect, teamwork, fair play and concentration, as well as the basics of tennis, in a safe and enjoyable environment. After each session, they receive an activity card with engaging coaching techniques, so they can keep practising at home with the whole family.