Within the space of 24 crazy hours earlier this month, Liverpool and Tottenham booked their spots in the Champions League final in the most dramatic fashion.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defied the odds to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield in what will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in the competition’s history.

The following night, Tottenham produced arguably an even more remarkable comeback away at Ajax, coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at the death thanks to Lucas Moura’s hat-trick goal.

These two results set up the first all-English Champions League final since 2008, when Manchester United and Chelsea went head-to-head in Moscow.

Liverpool are currently favourites with the bookmakers nobody is ruling Spurs out after what happened in Amsterdam.

On the eve of the final, a weird but wonderful video has emerged which is guaranteed to get Liverpool fans up for the final.

Watch it here...

Created by @WhenImElmo, the video starts with Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou.

It then moves on to that epic victory at Anfield, where we see Georginio Wijnaldum as Sonic the Hedgehog and Divock Origi as a WWE wrestler.

There’s also a little nod to ballboy Oakley Cannonier, plus digs directed to Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi.

One of our favourite parts is when Homer Simpson says to Bart: “'Bart, I don’t wanna alarm you but there may be a CORNER TAKEN QUICKLY ORIGIIII AAHHH’

You need a certain sense of humour to appreciate the content, admittedly, but many Liverpool fans have thoroughly enjoyed it…

The final minute of the video is full of memes - Klopp and the players dancing, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as giraffes, that sort of thing - before we get to the finale involving Coutinho and Jordan Henderson.

Weird? Very.

Funny? A lot of Liverpool fans think so.