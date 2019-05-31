WWE is pushing themselves into top gear next week ahead of their Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia next Friday.

WWE is prepping themselves for some big matches on the Saudi Arabia show including Triple H vs Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship, and Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin for the Universal title.

Another huge clash which is on the show is the first-time ever singles match between WWE legend The Undertaker and WCW icon Goldberg.

WWE announced this past week that they will have The Deadman on Monday Night Raw this week to promote the match at Super ShowDown.

They also revealed yesterday on their website that Goldberg will be on SmackDown next Tuesday to do the same job.

The Undertaker and Goldberg are yet to meet face to face since the booking of their Saudi Arabia match, so it will be interesting to see if they're kept separated until Super ShowDown, or if one surprises the other during their scheduled WWE TV appearance this week.

Despite the legendary status associated with both superstars, there is a concern that the match will not live up to the expectation that many fans expect due to the age and health of both men.

Goldberg hasn't participated in a match for the WWE since he lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 two years ago.

The Deadman last competed at WWE's last Saudi show, Crown Jewel, back in November alongside Kane as the Brothers of Destruction in a losing effort vs Triple H and Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X.

However, watching that match, it was quite clear that The Undertaker isn't able to perform some of his iconic moves anymore to the standard people would hope for.

Add in Goldberg's limited moveset and both superstars' ages of 54 and 52 and it's easy to see why some fans are wishing WWE could have found a way to book this dream match 10 years ago.

We'll just have to wait until Raw and SmackDown this week to see exactly how WWE is promoting this iconic match between two legends of the wrestling business.