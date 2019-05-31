It certainly looks as though Eden Hazard has played his final game for Chelsea - but what a way to sign off.

The Belgian bagged a brace in the Europa League final to help his side to a 4-1 victory over rivals Arsenal.

Hazard's first was from the penalty spot after Olivier Giroud was fouled, while his second came after an excellent one-two with the Frenchman.

And having helped deliver the trophy, Hazard admitted after the game that he was likely leaving the club.

"I think it's a goodbye but in football you never know," he said. "We will decide in a few days - the only target in my mind was to win this final. Maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs."

The next step in his career appears to be Real Madrid. Speculation has linked the two for over a year now but Hazard may have just finally confirmed it.

Photos obtained by the Mirror clearly show Hazard posing with a Real top - something that does appear to give the game away.

Players, for good reason, are usually very reluctant to pose with shirts from other teams.

Hazard is happy to do so, however, suggesting that Real may now be his team.

As for why the shirt itself is so small, your guess is as good as any.

But this really does seem to confirm that Hazard is leaving South West London to become the latest 'Galactico' at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If this truly is the end of Hazard at Chelsea, then he's leaving with a fantastic honours list.

The 28-year-old has won two Premier League titles, two Europa League's, the FA Cup, and the League Cup since joining in 2012.

On an individual level, Hazard has been named PFA Player of the Year, while he's won Chelsea's own POTY award on four occasions.

The Blues certainly got their money's worth for that £32m.