Jurgen Klopp has declared that Roberto Firmino is fit and available for the Champions League final against Tottenham.

The Brazilian striker missed the Reds' Premier League run-in and was also absent for the 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield.

But Liverpool's focal point in attack will be available after shaking off the groin injury; however, will he be ready for the biggest game of his career?

At the highest level, a month or so out of action can seriously hinder performances for at least a few games.

Could Firmino be a liability if he's thrown into the deep end by Klopp? Well, judging by his performances in training, that will be a resounding no.

Footage has emerged on social media of the Brazilian partaking in a finishing drill and he looks as sharp as ever.

His second finish in particular is very tidy.

VIDEO

If he's anywhere near his best - which he looks like he could be - Liverpool's chances of glory in Madrid have just seriously increased.

While Divock Origi has deputised in his position admirably, the Reds are simply a much better team when they have one of the world's best strikers fit and firing.

Tottenham also look like they will benefit from the return of their main striker in Harry Kane for the final.

The England captain has been out with an ankle problem since Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first-leg of the quarter-final.

Whether Kane will start is unknown but if he - like Firmino - is fully fit, surely Mauricio Pochettino will throw him straight into the starting XI.

A game of this calibre deserves players of Firmino and Kane's ilk starting, so let's hope they are both named come 7pm tomorrow.