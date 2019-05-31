Chris Jericho is one of those few wrestlers who is arguably bigger than the WWE, as he's able to name his price for his wrestling services.

The reason why he is able to do this is because he's been at the top of wrestling for 20 years producing fantastic matches in the ring.

However, Jericho's last run in the WWE came back in 2017, and he's at the point in his career where this will likely be his last run in the company.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, via Cageside Seats, The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla revealed the exact moment he knew he should leave WWE.

At WrestleMania 33, Jericho was involved in a feud with Kevin Owens which was very popular with WWE fans due to the great chemistry between the two wrestlers while they were the United States Champion and Universal Champion respectively.

However, despite this, their match at WrestleMania was second on the card. It was at this point that Y2J knew it was time to leave WWE.

He said: “In 2016-2017, I think I’m not being egotistical to say the best story, the best story, on that show (WWE), was the Kevin Owens-Chris Jericho saga. Teaming together, breaking up, the Festival of Friendship, the whole thing leading into WrestleMania.

"Now there was a point in time when the main event for WrestleMania was penciled in to be Jericho vs. Owens for the Universal title. Now. I’m not going to blame Brock Lesnar or Goldberg or anything.

"Vince decided to change his mind and go with Goldberg vs. Lesnar for the title. Now you have the hottest story in the company with no title at stake.

"Still doesn’t matter. We shouldn’t have been the second match on the card. We should have not been the second match on the card, and when I saw that we were slotted as that, I didn’t realize it much at the time, but in retrospect, that’s when I knew it was time to split.

"Because if you have the best story on the show that everybody’s into, everybody’s excited about, and we’re second, there’s really not much more I can do to get any higher on that card.”

Owens would win their match at WrestleMania, winning the United States title in the process, and Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker would end up being the main event of the show.

Jericho would leave WWE a month later, and he has only made sporadic appearances for the company since.

Nowadays, Jericho is in a much better position than what he was during his final WWE run, as he's going to be facing Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at AEW's All Out in August.