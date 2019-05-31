A group of Liverpool supporters have endured a horrendous start to their journey to Madrid for the Champions League final.

Quite a number of fans have had to take coaches to the Spanish capital due to the ridiculously high prices for flights - and the lack of availability for them.

But one 30-hour coach from Merseyside to Madrid has been interrupted in the worst possible manner; the toilet leaking.

The leak resulted in 80% of the coach's luggage being covered in urine.

Twitter user @DunnyLFC_ uploaded an image of the bus which appears to show fans seeking out their luggage amidst the chaos.

Jamie wrote: "80% of the bags are covered in piss cos there’s been a leak Hahahaha."

He then followed up by saying that while his belongings were not too bad, others were left with virtually no usable clothes.

Jamie added: "Mines sound but some old man literally has no undies left for the full trip Cos they’re drenched in stale piss."

There probably isn't a much worse way to kickstart a 30-hour coach, is there?

Jamie did tweet earlier today that he was left washing his clothes in the hotel room after the incident.

"Been a belter trip so far but I’m currently stuck washing my clothes in the hotel hahahahaha," he tweeted.

The only solace for the fans is that this story could motivate Jurgen Klopp and his merry men even more against Tottenham in the Champions League final.

I mean, if this doesn't give them extra inspiration, what will?...