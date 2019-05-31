Football

One coach on the way to Madrid took a turn for the worse....

Liverpool supporter coach suffers toilet leak during 30-hour journey to Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A group of Liverpool supporters have endured a horrendous start to their journey to Madrid for the Champions League final.

Quite a number of fans have had to take coaches to the Spanish capital due to the ridiculously high prices for flights - and the lack of availability for them.

But one 30-hour coach from Merseyside to Madrid has been interrupted in the worst possible manner; the toilet leaking.

The leak resulted in 80% of the coach's luggage being covered in urine.

Twitter user @DunnyLFC_ uploaded an image of the bus which appears to show fans seeking out their luggage amidst the chaos.

Jamie wrote: "80% of the bags are covered in piss cos there’s been a leak Hahahaha."

He then followed up by saying that while his belongings were not too bad, others were left with virtually no usable clothes.

Jamie added: "Mines sound but some old man literally has no undies left for the full trip Cos they’re drenched in stale piss."

You have to feel for them...

There probably isn't a much worse way to kickstart a 30-hour coach, is there?

Jamie did tweet earlier today that he was left washing his clothes in the hotel room after the incident.

"Been a belter trip so far but I’m currently stuck washing my clothes in the hotel hahahahaha," he tweeted.

The only solace for the fans is that this story could motivate Jurgen Klopp and his merry men even more against Tottenham in the Champions League final.

I mean, if this doesn't give them extra inspiration, what will?...

Topics:
Football
UEFA Champions
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again