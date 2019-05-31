Paul Heyman has announced that Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract next week on Monday Night Raw.

The Beast's advocate also revealed that Lesnar will be cashing in his contract against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

This announcement comes after Stephanie McMahon revealed yesterday that The McMahon Family and WWE's executive team would look to take action against Heyman and Lesnar for their actions this week on Raw.

Stephanie announced that WWE condemned Lesnar and Heyman for fashioning the Money in the Bank briefcase as a boombox, disrespecting what the contract represents.

She also condemned the two for making promises about revealing who they would cash in the Money in the Bank contract against on the show, which they did not do.

Well, it looks like The Beast and his advocate are going to try and make sure anything WWE enforces doesn't come into effect by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Raw vs Rollins for the Universal title.

If Lesnar does cash in too, it will be his first match on Raw since July 2002 when he faced Tommy Dreamer.

If Lesnar is successful in his match vs The BeastSlayer, he would win the Universal Championship for the third time in his career after previously losing it to Seth at WrestleMania 35.

Of course, all of what Stephanie said about WWE taking action against this year's Mr. Money in the Bank is part of the storyline, and it's not surprising that things are picking up a gear this week.

Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place next Friday and, despite being advertised for the show, Lesnar currently isn't booked in a match.

That could all change should he be successful in his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt vs Rollins for the Universal Championship on Raw on Monday night.

Some fans, however, will be disappointed that WWE has decided to announce when a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt is taking place once again like they did last year when Braun Strowman was Mr. Money in the Bank.