As Liverpool and Tottenham prepare for their UEFA Champions League final clash in Madrid tonight, the CAF Champions League final was taking place.

In a two-legged affair, Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis faced Morocco’s Wydad AC.

But they didn’t even manage to finish the 180 minutes.

Let us explain:

The first-leg finished 1-1 but Wydad were furious after having a correct goal disallowed and a blatant penalty not awarded even though VAR was available.

The referee in question has since been banned for six months.

But what happened in the second-leg was even more staggering.

During the first-half, Wydad complained that VAR wasn’t working after match officials claimed that there were some technical issues.

The VAR screen eventually got back up and running before the break.

But when Wydad scored a perfectly legitimate equaliser, which was flagged offside, the VAR screen was mysteriously smashed.

And that was the final straw for Wydad.

They decided they would refuse to continue the match without the use of VAR. The referee waiting an hour in an attempt to get VAR working again but to no avail.

He then blew his final whistle to declare Esperance the champions.

And yes, Esperance players, staff and fans celebrated as if they’ve won the…well, Champions League.

As you’d expect, there were some pretty unsavoury scenes in the tunnel after the game as Wydad players struggled to deal with the fact they had been robbed once again.

In truth, it was a disgrace for African football and something that FIFA need to investigate immediately.