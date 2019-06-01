Maurizio Sarri has asked Chelsea to let him leave the club for Juventus this summer.

The Italian manager picked up his first ever piece of silverware on Wednesday evening as the Blues thrashed Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

But that victory out in Baku was not enough to convince Sarri to stay and he requested to return to his homeland in a meeting with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Friday, as per Sky Sports.

She will now go and ask own Roman Abramovich to grant Sarri's wishes and it is likely that the Russian will do just that.

While Sarri has delivered a pretty adequate season in terms of results, his relationship with the fans has been poor throughout.

They haven't grasped his 'Sarri-ball' philosophy and have booed him and the players on a number of occasions.

So who do Chelsea bring in to fix the relationship with the supporters?

Well, Frank Lampard is of course the front-runner for the position, but reliable Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla tweeted that Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is also being considered.

Espirito Santo's name hasn't really been linked with the job, but after the job he's done with Wolves, he'd be some coup for Chelsea.

PLAYERS PAID TRIBUTE TO SARRI AFTER EL FINAL

Sarri may have been volatile during his short stint in west London, but David Luiz was full of praise for him after beating Arsenal.

"I think the manager did amazing. He’s doing amazing for this club", he said after the game.

"Speculation, talk about things every day, I think now is the moment to talk about the title.

"I think it was a great year. Some ups and downs. But we improved a lot. Learned a lot. And finished very well.

"Sarri believed in my game, great guy, great person, great coach."

Will Sarri be missed at Chelsea? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.