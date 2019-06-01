Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - it's the Champions League final that no one on earth predicted a month ago.

Liverpool lost their first leg in Barcelona 3-0 thanks to brilliance from Lionel Messi and a host of missed chances from those in grey.

The second leg, however, produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history as the Reds tore Barca apart in a 4-0 win.

Jurgen Klopp's men had made it but could Mauricio Pochettino's?

Spurs lost their first leg, too, although this time it was at home against an Ajax side that had just knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus.

The second leg certainly didn't inspire confidence, either, as Ajax raced into a 3-0 aggregate lead by half-time.

Spurs were out - or about as out as Liverpool were - only for Lucas Moura to inspire the team to a remarkable second-half comeback and qualify on away goals.

Really, both teams have already had an incredible moment that will live with them forever by just somehow making it to the final.

And that was the spirit seen in Madrid as the two groups of fans got together - something you can see in the video below:

The fans can be seen singing, dancing, and drinking together in the middle of the city.

And who can blame them? It's a massive occasion and one that neither set of fans thought was possible just a couple of games ago.

We'll have to wait and see if the atmosphere is the same after the game this evening, of course...

Spurs have already made history in getting to their first Champions League final but this is the greatest opportunity they've ever had to add their name to greats of the game.

Liverpool have been here before, of course - just last year, in fact.

But on top of that, defeat in the final would turn Liverpool's season into one of the most crushingly disappointing ever.

Third highest points total in Premier League history but still came second, followed by defeat in the Champions League final to a domestic rival? That would be quite the season.