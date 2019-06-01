Santi Cazorla's comeback this season has been nothing short of miraculous.

The Spaniard endured a torrid final two years at Arsenal, with a series of Achilles injuries nearly ending his professional career.

Due to infections, there were even fears that Cazorla may never walk again, let alone play at the highest level.

But he overcame that obstacle and returned to Villarreal, where he has become one the finest midfielders in La Liga.

Cazorla's brilliance helped keep the Yellow Submarine in the top-flight and even earned him a place in the latest Spanish national squad.

And the 34-year-old's return to the top has now been rewarded by EA Sports, who have handed the diminutive midfielder a beautiful Team of the Season card.

FIFA 19 LA LIGA TEAM OF THE SEASON

If you'd have said Cazorla would be in that team ahead of Luka Modric, Koke, Ivan Rakitic, Toni Kroos and more 10 months ago, many people would have called you crazy.

The Spaniard's card is an absolute gem as well, possessing both five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

He's also received a boost to his stamina, so he won't be flagging in-game after just 45 minutes.

You can view his full stats below courtesy of Futhead.

What. A. Card.

If you've been building a La Liga team over the course of the season, you need to get Cazorla into your midfield.

All that's left for the little magician to do now is turn in some virtuoso displays on his return to international duty.

After watching him toy with Barcelona's midfield a few months back, who would bet against that happening if Luis Enrique hands him some deserved minutes?