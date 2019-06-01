Jurgen Klopp is approaching four years in charge of Liverpool and he’s still looking for his first trophy.

Mauricio Pochettino is approaching five years in charge of Tottenham and he’s still looking for his first trophy.

Something has to give then when the two managers meet at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League final.

There’s no doubt that Klopp and Pochettino have taken their respective clubs to new levels.

Liverpool picked up 97 points this season, narrowly missing out on their first ever Premier League trophy while they’re now in their second consecutive Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has established Spurs as a regular Champions League side and they have even had tentative title challenges themselves in recent years.

But there’s a belief amongst football fans that, until they actually win a trophy for their club, they would have underperformed.

But that’s a belief that Klopp has called ‘silly’.

“The thing is, you – the outside world – it is your right to judge us by what we win and what we don’t win,” the Liverpool manager said.

“Look back in 20 years and nobody will talk about our brilliant season unless another team comes close to 97 points, or has more or less. Then yes, we maybe [will be] mentioned again, but nobody will really speak about that.

“But for me, as a person, it will stay forever. I will probably have 20 or 30 years career as a manager and then it is easy to remember it. I can really respect that and that is probably what Poch is like as well.

“The outside world is like this and we have to accept that. But to judge a coach by what he is winning is a silly thing because we all have different circumstances. We all have different teams, different clubs, we have to fight with or against different things, but nobody is interested in that.”

He may think it’s ‘silly’ to be judged on trophies but, having lost all of his previous six finals, Klopp will be desperate to finally lift the Champions League.