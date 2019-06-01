Borussia Dortmund are renowned for being one of the finest run and best supported clubs in European football.

The famous 'Yellow Wall' is one of the greatest sights in the beautiful game and to be part of it is on many football supporters' bucket lists.

Dortmund also charge peanuts - less than £200 - for their cheapest season tickets compared to over in England, were they can exceed the £1000 mark with ease.

But with such great value comes great responsibility and competition for tickets.

If you're paying so little to attend a stadium where you can watch great football, marvel at world-class players and drink beer in the stands, you'd attend regularly, right?

Well, it seems 500 fans haven't been doing that and Dortmund have taken action.

As reported by Ruhr Nachrichten, a daily newspaper published in the city, 500 fans' season tickets have been cancelled as they didn't attend at least seven of the 17 home games in the Bundesliga.

It's brutal, but it sends a clear message.

When you're famed for having one of the most consistently high attendances in Europe, you can't afford your fans to get lazy.

Given some of the poor attendances in England, clubs should perhaps look at enforcing a similar rule.

Former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp's description of the atmosphere in the Signal Iduna Park is clear evidence of what the club are trying to protect with their actions.

“To exit the dark tunnel and come out into the stadium is to be reborn,” Klopp said, per the Bundesliga's official website.

"You come out and the stadium explodes: out of the darkness and into the light. You look to your left and it looks like 150,000 people are standing there, going crazy."

Something that brilliant simply cannot be ruined, agreed?