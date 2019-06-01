Chelsea romped to a 4-1 victory in the Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

After a rather dull first half, Olivier Giroud netted the opening goal against his former club, before Pedro doubled the lead.

Eden Hazard then scored a brace to round things off, with Alex Iwobi's wonder strike being nothing but a consolation.

There were great scenes at the final whistle as Chelsea secured another piece of major silverware - and one man enjoyed it more than anyone.

Reserve goalkeeper Rob Green.

The veteran shot-stopper, 39, shocked everyone in Baku by taking centre stage in his full kit and lifting the trophy before many of his teammates.

He did so despite not playing a single game this season, in any competition.

Less than 48 hours later, Green announced his retirement from the game, after a 23-year professional career.

And on Friday night, Chelsea honoured him in a hilarious way, by tweeting a video titled 'Rob Green - Baku hero'.

The 80-second clip features Green re-capping the glorious moment he lifts the trophy while poking fun at his teammates reactions too.

"I’ll never forget the look on Willian’s face. He just looked at me and said, ‘What are you doing here?’"

Of course, like any good mockumentary trailer, there's plenty of dramatic background music and emotional shots of the final to complement Green's interview and voiceovers.

Check out the hilarious video below.

Absolutely brilliant. It didn't take long for the tweet to go viral either and it's currently been liked over 33,000 times, with over 8,000 retweets and counting.

Chelsea fans that responded clearly enjoyed it too.

"This is the single greatest thing ever posted by the Chelsea Twitter account," one wrote, while another said "We've just won the Europa League and decided to crack a joke out of it, my club."

Fair play to Chelsea's media team, because they've knocked it out the park with this one. Happy retirement, Rob!