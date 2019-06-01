Over the years, several MMA fighters have made the switch from MMA to WWE to much success.

WWE has a handful of former MMA fighters in their company today including Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Sonya Deville, Shinsuke Nakamura, Shayna Baszler, Jack Gallagher, Rezar, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and Matt Riddle.

WWE has also tried to recruit other MMA stars in the past as well like Conor McGregor. Now it appears they've also tried to bring in another MMA icon, Georges St-Pierre.

During a recent interview with Jean-Charles Lajoie on TVA Sports, GSP revealed that he was approached by WWE when he was attending ESPN’s ESPYS award ceremony last July.

However, he said he would only consider WWE if he was only making special appearances every now and then, as he doesn't want to wrestle on a full-time basis.

He said, via MMA Fighting: "I was at an ESPN event in the United States, the awards ceremony, and I got approached by the WWE. I had just retired, and, it’s a form of competition, but of course, it’s also scripted, so I don’t know if I’d be willing to relive that.

"Perhaps for a special event, so I could taste it. But I don’t know if I’d want to sign a contract and do it every week and making it a living. Maybe for a special appearance.

“Perhaps we will get back to them on that, I don’t know, but for the moment, there are no discussions at all. They wanted to contact my agents, I gave them their number, but I don’t want to switch to wrestling full-time.”

St-Pierre has been officially retired from MMA since February earlier this year. He hasn't stepped foot inside an octagon since he defeated Michael Bisping for the UFC Middleweight Championship in the main event of UFC 217 on November 2017.

Being one of the biggest names in MMA history, several fighters have called out GSP to come out of retirement for another match, including UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the Canadian has always declined.

Since he's a huge star in MMA, it's not surprising to see WWE trying to sign him up. However, no WWE fan should expect to see him competing on either Raw or SmackDown on a weekly basis anytime soon.