Jose Antonio Reyes.

Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car crash, aged 35

Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car crash, aged 35.

The Spanish striker was last playing for Extremadura in Spain’s second division.

Reyes, who had been capped 21 times for Spain, played for Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid during his career.

Sevilla tweeted the heartbreaking news on Saturday morning.

They wrote: “We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace.”

He was involved in a traffic collision in Utrera, the town of his birth located just outside of Seville.

Reyes joined Arsenal from Seville in January 2004 and played a role in the 'Invincible' side that went the entire 2003/04 league campaign unbeaten, winning the Premier League in the process.

He left the Gunners after two-and-a-half years, scoring 23 goals in 110 appearances.

Following a loan spell at Real Madrid, he joined Atletico Madrid.

There, he won the Europa League twice.

A return to Sevilla followed, where he won the same competition another three times, becoming the most decorated player in the competition's history.

In January, he joined Spanish second division strugglers Extremadura.

Extremadura also paid tribute to Reyes in a tweet, saying: "With a shrunken soul and a broken heart we announced the death of Jose Antonio Reyes in a traffic accident. We pray for his soul."

The footballing world has been paying their tributes with former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry writing: "I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon"

Celebrity Piers Morgan also wrote: "BREAKING: Desperately sad & shocking news... José Antonio Reyes, whose crucial late season goals helped Arsenal become the ‘Invincibles’ in 2004, has been killed in a car crash aged just 35. RIP. 🙏"

