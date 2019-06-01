Jon Moxley sent shockwaves around the wrestling world when he made a surprise appearance at the end of AEW's first-ever show, Double or Nothing.

Moxley's attack on Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at the end of what was a fantastic show showed the world that AEW wants to be an alternative to WWE for wrestling fans.

The man who is formerly known as Dean Ambrose's switch from WWE to AEW is widely considered as the first major blow inflicted by AEW on WWE in their new wrestling war, and it could be looked back on as an iconic moment in years to come.

However, in the mind of Moxley himself, it is already a very proud career highlight. So much so that he says it trumps the moment he won WWE's top prize, the WWE Championship.

The former WWE superstar said during an interview with a radio show called Flip the Strip, via Pro Wrestling Sheet: “Across the street from MGM Grand a few years ago at T-Mobile [Arena] I won the WWE title, the title that I wanted to win as a kid ever since I saw Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels Iron Man match over that title … I went and did that.

"That was pretty cool. This totally trumps that,” Moxley stated.

He also said: “To stand on my own two feet, no WWE involvement whatsoever — even though they obviously made my name … but 12,000 people, or however many people were there, chanting Moxley was an indescribably satisfying feeling.”

That's quite a significant statement to make considering the WWE Championship is one of the most lucrative prizes in wrestling.

Then again, if you know anything about Moxley, he's not a person that values material objects or money over happiness and creative freedom.

Moxley refused to sign a new WWE deal and left the company earlier this year due to conflicts with their creative team, something which he went into detail about recently on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

To know now that he's in a much happier place for himself with AEW will bring a lot of joy to wrestling fans that have watched him perform over the years.