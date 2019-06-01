Xabi Alonso spent over a decade of his legendary career at the peak of European football.

The Spanish midfielder made his name at Liverpool, spending five seasons at Anfield between 2004 and 2009.

He then moved on to Real Madrid, winning everything on offer in Spain, and he was also part of a second Champions League triumph, adding to the one he won in 2005.

In 2014, he joined Bayern Munich and played out the rest of his career, retiring in 2017 after adding three more league titles to his trophy haul.

Alonso may have stepped away from the game after playing for three of Europe's biggest clubs, but it all began for him at Real Sociedad - one of Spain's less notable teams.

The legendary playmaker, now 37, clearly hasn't forgotten his roots and on Saturday, Alonso was announced as new head coach of Sociedad's B team.

"Real Sociedad has agreed on the appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach of [the B team] for the next two campaigns," a statement on the club's official website began.

"The coach from Tolosa started working as a manager last season and returns home.

"Real has decided to terminate Aitor Zulaika’s contract as head coach. New technical staff will be announced in the coming days."

Before returning to Sociedad, Alonso was working as an Under 13's coach at Real Madrid, but he's now made the leap into professional management with the Segunda B Group 2 side.

As a player, the Spaniard began his career in the reserves at Sociedad, before making 124 appearances for the senior side, which he went on to captain ahead of a move to Liverpool.

If his coaching abilities are anywhere near that of his legendary playmaking, we can expect Alonso to have a very successful career on the touchline - and it all begins at his boyhood club.