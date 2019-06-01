The footballing world has been rocked by the news of Jose Antonio Reyes' passing.

Sevilla broke the news on Saturday afternoon that Reyes had died at the age of just 35 years old, after being fatally injured in a car accident.

The Spanish club wrote on their Twitter: “We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace.”

There has been outpouring of support and condolences for everybody close to the professional footballer, who made his last appearances for Extremadura in the Segunda Division.

Former teammates Robert Pires and Thierry Henry have expressed their sadness on Twitter as well as football clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United amongst others.

An 'Invincible' at Arsenal

Reyes will be most fondly remembered in England for his time at Arsenal, joining the club halfway through their famous 'Invincible' season and scoring crucial goals along their way to the title.

Perhaps the most famous moment of Reyes' Arsenal career came during his first full season and a dramatic win against Middlesbrough as they looked to extend their unbeaten run.

The Spaniard scored the all-important equaliser in a 5-3 victory, prompting the iconic commentary from Martin Tyler: “It’s Reeeeeyeeees! Stand up for the champions!”

Successful years in Spain

Reyes would eventually move to Real Madrid on loan, helping them to end their drought in La Liga by scoring the two goals that would crown them champions in 2007.

However, it was at rivals Atletico Madrid where he consolidated his return to Spanish football, winning two Europa League titles and the UEFA Super Cup during his penultimate campaign.

Reyes would then make a return to his boyhood club Sevilla, winning three the Europa League trophy on three more occasions to make him the most successful player in its history.

The forward made over 200 appearances Los Hispalenses across his career and was unlucky to miss out on the Copa del Rey crown in both 2014 and 2015.

Recently, Reyes had started to unwind his career and played for the likes of Cordoba, Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard and Extremadura after a final season in La Liga with Espanyol.

You only need to look at the reaction to today's tragic news to see how highly regarded Reyes was in the beautiful game by both former teammates, rivals and simply admirers.

An 'Invincible' on the pitch, with a record number of Europa League victories, and taken far too early.