Football

Reyes has won the Europa League more than any player in the competition's history..

Remembering Jose Antonio Reyes: The ‘Invincible’ who won five Europa Leagues

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The footballing world has been rocked by the news of Jose Antonio Reyes' passing.

Sevilla broke the news on Saturday afternoon that Reyes had died at the age of just 35 years old, after being fatally injured in a car accident.

The Spanish club wrote on their Twitter: “We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace.”

There has been outpouring of support and condolences for everybody close to the professional footballer, who made his last appearances for Extremadura in the Segunda Division.

Former teammates Robert Pires and Thierry Henry have expressed their sadness on Twitter as well as football clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United amongst others.

An 'Invincible' at Arsenal

Reyes will be most fondly remembered in England for his time at Arsenal, joining the club halfway through their famous 'Invincible' season and scoring crucial goals along their way to the title.

Perhaps the most famous moment of Reyes' Arsenal career came during his first full season and a dramatic win against Middlesbrough as they looked to extend their unbeaten run.

The Spaniard scored the all-important equaliser in a 5-3 victory, prompting the iconic commentary from Martin Tyler: “It’s Reeeeeyeeees! Stand up for the champions!”

Arsenal v Middlesbrough

Successful years in Spain

Reyes would eventually move to Real Madrid on loan, helping them to end their drought in La Liga by scoring the two goals that would crown them champions in 2007.

However, it was at rivals Atletico Madrid where he consolidated his return to Spanish football, winning two Europa League titles and the UEFA Super Cup during his penultimate campaign.

Reyes would then make a return to his boyhood club Sevilla, winning three the Europa League trophy on three more occasions to make him the most successful player in its history.

The forward made over 200 appearances Los Hispalenses across his career and was unlucky to miss out on the Copa del Rey crown in both 2014 and 2015.

Recently, Reyes had started to unwind his career and played for the likes of Cordoba, Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard and Extremadura after a final season in La Liga with Espanyol. 

Liverpool v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final

You only need to look at the reaction to today's tragic news to see how highly regarded Reyes was in the beautiful game by both former teammates, rivals and simply admirers.

An 'Invincible' on the pitch, with a record number of Europa League victories, and taken far too early.

Topics:
Football
Espanyol
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
Arsenal
Middlesbrough

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again