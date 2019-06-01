Today marks the first all-English Champions League final since 2008.

Liverpool and Tottenham will do battle in Madrid to claim Europe's most prestigious trophy.

Both clubs managers, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, have never won a trophy with their sides, but that will change for one this evening.

Given that both sides hail from the same country and are heavily supported, getting to the Spanish capital has proven to be a nightmare.

Flight prices have been extortionate, with Friday the busiest day ever for the British airspace.

It's no wonder a number of fans have taken coaches or opted to drive to the city.

One other option for supporters was to take a flight on the day of the final, which is exactly what 200 Spurs fans booked through Thomas Cook.

But as reported by the Daily Mail, those fans face a desperate dash to get to the game after their chartered flight from Stansted was delayed by five hours due to a bird strike.

They had to wait for a replacement aircraft and will now land in Madrid at 7:30pm local time, just 90 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

While the stadium is relatively close to the airport, passport control and traffic could prove a nightmare.

To make matters worse, the flights cost each passenger around £559 each.

A Thomas Cook statement read: "One of our six chartered aircraft taking Tottenham Hotspur supporters to Madrid suffered a bird strike on its way to Stansted Airport and was deemed not safe to operate.

"We have sourced an alternative aircraft to take the remaining fans to the match in time.

"The other five aircraft with supporters on have all landed in Madrid."

Thomas Cook's official Twitter account then replied to disgruntled fans, saying: "There's a Thomas Cook aircraft en route, you're scheduled to depart Stansted at 16.30 and arrive into Madrid at 19.30 local time. When you land we'll get you to the stadium as quickly as possible."

Hopefully all the supporters make it in time for the biggest game in their club's history.