News of Jose Antonio Reyes' death has sent shockwaves through the footballing world.

The 35-year-old was killed in a car accident close to the city of Seville on Saturday morning.

Seville, his boyhood club, tweeted the heartbreaking news.

"We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member Jose Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace," their statement read.

Shortly after his passing, UEFA announced that a minute's silence will be held in memory of Reyes ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night.

"A moment's silence will be observed at today’s UEFA Champions League final in Madrid in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes who died in a traffic accident on Saturday," UEFA's website reads.

It seems fitting to remember a man who achieved so much in European football ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Over the course of his career, Reyes earned a record five UEFA Cup/Europa League winners’ medals - three with Sevilla and two with Atletico Madrid.

He also made history in England during his spell with Arsenal, becoming the first Spaniard to win the Premier League in 2004.

When he joined the Gunners that year, Reyes became part of the 'Invincibles' team that went unbeaten and dominated the domestic game.

He was loaned out to Real Madrid for the 2006/07 season, where he won La Liga in Spain, before joining city rivals Atletico a year later.

After playing for some of Europe's biggest clubs, Reyes rejoined his boyhood club, before having spells in China and most recently, in the Spanish second division, with Extremadura.

Following his death, Sevilla paid tribute to their 'eternal legend', adding that he was 'one of the most valuable homegrown players in the history of the club'.

Rest in peace, Jose.