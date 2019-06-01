Football

.

Arsene Wenger spotted in hotel full of Tottenham fans wearing Arsenal tracksuit bottoms

Liverpool have gained thousands of new fans ahead of tonight's Champions League final against Tottenham in the shape of Arsenal supporters.

Spurs becoming European champions is a nightmare scenario for Gooners, especially after they lost the Europa League final, so they're desperate for Liverpool to win.

Bookmakers have Jurgen Klopp's men as strong favourites heading into the game, but as it's been proved so many times this season, nothing is guaranteed in the Champions League.

No one gave Tottenham a chance of beating Manchester City in the quarter-finals, and yet that's exactly what they did thanks to the away goals rule.

And in the semi-finals, Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick as Spurs recovered from 2-0 down against Ajax to win 3-2 on aggregate.

They deserve to be in the final, there's no doubt about it, and them winning the Champions League would be very bad news for Arsenal.

Tottenham have overtaken their north London rivals in recent years and the prize money they would earn from beating Liverpool would make them even stronger.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Arsenal, on the other hand, only have £45m to spend on their substandard squad this summer all because they missed out on the Champions League.

Even Arsene Wenger seems to be rooting against his old nemeses after he was pictured in a Madrid hotel full of Spurs fans wearing Arsenal tracksuit bottoms (see below).

Annoyingly you can't see the Arsenal badge, but Wenger's trackies are made by Puma - Arsenal's current sponsors - and eSports commentator @OnsetMTH claims he saw it.

Regardless, what a hero Wenger is.

The 69-year-old stepped down as Arsenal manager last year after 22 years in charge and clearly he remains a devoted fan of the club.

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Arsene Wenger
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
Liverpool

