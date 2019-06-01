Dean Ambrose's departure from WWE and eventual move to AEW as Jon Moxley brought an official end to one of wrestling most iconic stables, The Shield.

Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins rose from NXT unknowns to three of the biggest stars in WWE during their time as a trio from 2012 to 2014.

When they eventually split, it was Reigns that WWE decided would be the biggest benefactor of the group in the long run, replacing John Cena as the new face of WWE.

However, once fans caught wind of WWE's intentions, they began to fight back, booing The Big Dog whenever he appeared, and this is something which still continues to this day.

During a recent interview on The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, via Wrestling Inc, Moxley spoke about his relationship with Reigns including the polarizing fan response he received.

The newest AEW star stated that the boos for Roman was a response WWE was looking to change, despite fans constantly pushing back.

He said: "I think they definitely, probably hoped that it stopped, when he was in The Shield, everybody loved him, he was the hottest thing, but was booked like a monster.

"But as soon as [the fans] realized [he was the guy], then they all decided before hand they were going to turn on him because they don't like that, for whatever reason. I think Cena did that first and Roman walked into it. They were like, 'Oh, it's the Cena thing, again.'"

Moxley pointed out that there were some promos which WWE had Reigns do which didn't exactly help him get over with the fans easier. The ridiculousness of the terms he was pushed to say sometimes didn't help the cause.

He said: "Vince had him say 'suffering succotash,' ya know what I mean?' I remember that day. You think he wanted to say that? No. He went in there and came out and was like, 'He wants me to say suffering succotash,' and I remember kind of laughing like, 'Dude, you can't say that.'

"He's like, 'He wants me to say it. Is there a cool way to say it?' I'm like, 'What if you looked at the camera and said, well, that wasn't easy to say,' or something, I don't know.

"His personality is so great, he's such a great dude. Everybody loves him, he's the move lovable guy in the world. He's the guy everybody gravitates to in the locker room.

"Just his natural charisma, but they don't let him be himself. They try to make him—years ago, he was trying to be what they wanted."

At times, many fans thought that when The Shield broke up, it would be Moxley that would eventually become the stable's biggest star. When he found out that WWE wanted to go with The Big Dog, he wasn't envious, as he had a strong connection with his Shield brother.

"I'm really glad he is legit one of my best friends because we would ride in the car—even when we were in competition, so to speak, because I love him so much that I couldn't resent him or anything.

"If he was a guy that I wasn't friends with or I hated, I would probably resent the hell out of him. Because there were many times when I felt like I had a stronger connection with the audience than him, but it didn't matter. He's my best friend, so it would have never come between us."