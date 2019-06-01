Liverpool fans have certainly enjoyed their European travels in the last two seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made it to two consecutive Champions League finals and will be hoping to go one better in 2019.

Last year, they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the final after two horrendous errors from Loris Karius.

They were serious underdogs in Kiev, but go into tonight's final in Madrid as big favourites.

Liverpool have been brilliant in the Premier League and memorably beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, which brought about one of the greatest ever renditions of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

The famous anthem has been belted out across Europe this season and another memorable showing was delivered today by 50,000 Reds fans in Madrid.

You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO

Spine-tingling stuff in the Spanish capital.

Liverpool appear to be outnumbering Tottenham fans in the city, but there is still a healthy turnout from the north London side.

You can be 100 per cent certain that the atmosphere in the Wanda Metropolitano tonight will be absolutely electric from both sides.

How do you see tonight's Champions League final going? Let us know your prediction in the comment box below.