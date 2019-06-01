Moussa Sissoko's handball to give away penalty after 29 seconds of CL final sparks debate

Saturday night's Champions League final started with a bang as Liverpool were awarded a penalty after just 29 seconds.

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko was the culprit as Sadio Mane's cross struck the Frenchman's chest and then his arm inside the box.

Referee Damir Skomina pointed straight to the spot to give Liverpool a golden opportunity to take the lead, which they did.

Mohamed Salah fired emphatically past Hugo Lloris to send Kopites inside the Wanda Metropolitano wild.

But the question is, was it even a penalty?

Sissoko's arm was outstretched because he was giving defensive instructions, so can that be classed as an unnatural position? Arguably not.

But players always run the risk of giving away fouls when they raise their arms, especially in the Champions League with VAR, and Sissoko should have known that.

Plus, the ball fell favourably for Spurs after it hit Sissoko's chest and arm, which technically meant they received an advantage.

Football fans have been debating whether it was or wasn't a penalty on social media and it's safe to say opinion is completely divided.

There's an argument to be made for both sides, so take another look in the video below and be sure to check out the slow-motion replay.

The only safe conclusion to draw at this point is that the penalty was debatable.