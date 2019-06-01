Liverpool have won their sixth European Cup after beating Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored the only goals of the game at the beginning and end of the match.

It wasn’t a final that will live long in the memory but Liverpool fans won’t care. They will be celebrating long into the night after their club sealed their sixth European Cup. Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (seven) have won the prestigious trophy more times.

Tottenham rarely threatened their opponents. Harry Kane made his first appearance for Spurs since April 9 but failed to make an impact.

Lucas Moura, hat-trick hero against Ajax in the semi-final second leg, was named among the substitutes but also failed to seriously threaten the Reds' goal.

Liverpool took an early lead after being awarded a controversial penalty after just 23 seconds.

Referee Damir Skomina pointed to the spot after Sadio Mane’s chipped past hit the arm of Moussa Sissoko, who was pointing, inside the box.

Despite the fact many football fans on social media felt the decision was harsh, the penalty incident was not reviewed by VAR.

Salah confidently dispatched the penalty past Hugo Lloris to break the deadlock.

That early drama was the only real talking point from a rather disappointing opening 45 minutes.

Whether it was the heat, the fact the two teams hadn’t played for three weeks, or something else, the first half was very low on quality.

Even the fans inside the Wanda Metropolitano were strangely subdued, despite the fact they were all in excellent voice in Madrid earlier in the day.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a fizzing shot narrowly wide from range, while Andrew Robertson forced a save from Lloris.

Other than that, the only talking point from the first half involved a streaker, who briefly held up play before being escorted away by security.

The start of the second half started on a more lively note.

Dele Alli had a shot blocked by Alexander-Arnold in the 53rd minute as Spurs began to grow in confidence.

However, the match quickly reverted back to a scrappy, slugfest.

In terms of quality, this was in danger of being remembered as the least entertaining Champions League final in years.

James Milner almost made it 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining when he fired wide from inside the box.

But Divock Origi did eventually net the second goal with minutes left on the clock to make sure the European Cup will be heading back to Anfield.