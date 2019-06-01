Liverpool have won the 2018/19 Champions League after beating Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring emphatically in the second minute from the penalty spot, with Moussa Sissoko the culprit.

Sissoko, who had his right arm outstretched, blocked Sadio Mane's cross using his chest and then his arm to give the referee no choice.

Arguments have been made that the Frenchman's arm wasn't in an unnatural position because he was giving defensive instructions, but he should have known better really.

Spurs tried to find a reply but couldn't as Liverpool took a 2-0 lead late on thanks to super sub Divock Origi.

Origi, who replaced Roberto Firmino on the hour mark, found the bottom-right corner with unerring accuracy from a corner to send Liverpool fans wild.

And that's how it stayed, meaning Liverpool became champions of Europe for a sixth time and made up for last year's defeat at the same stage to Real Madrid.

However, it has to be said that the all-English final seriously lacked quality.

Salah's opener within a couple of minutes suggested we had a classic on our hands, but loose passes, poor shots and fatigue plagued the game.

Genuine goalscoring chances were few and far between; even the commentators were shocked by how boring the game was at times.

Liverpool supporters won't care less about how good or bad the game was, but for the neutral fan it completely failed to live up to expectations.

So much so that a lot of people think it was the worst Champions League final in history. Check out the tweets below.

People seem to have forgotten the 2003 Champions League final between Juventus and AC Milan, which ended 0-0 and went to penalties.