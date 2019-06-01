Football

Alberto Moreno pays tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes.

Alberto Moreno's touching tribute to Jose Reyes after winning the Champions League

Liverpool have won the European Cup for the sixth time.

They beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2005 and it handed Jurgen Klopp his first silverware with the club.

It was far from a memorable final, but that won't matter to the red half of Merseyside.

But before a ball was kicked in the Wanda Metropolitano, the game was put into perspective by the tragic new of Jose Antonio Reyes' death in a car accident.

The former Arsenal man was just 35-years-old and the whole stadium paid tribute to the Spaniard before kick-off.

And Liverpool's Alberto Moreno made sure to pay his own tribute during Liverpool's celebrations.

The left-back - who played with Reyes at Sevilla - was wearing a t-shirt which read 'te quiero hermano', which translates to 'I love you brother'.

Well played, Alberto.

Reyes returned to Sevilla in 2012 after spells with Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica.

He was part of Unai Emery's team that lifted three consecutive Europa League trophies and is a true club legend.

Reyes with the Europa League trophy

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

