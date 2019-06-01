Liverpool have been crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time after beating Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Goals towards the beginning and end of the match from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi proved enough to beat Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

It wasn’t a classic - by any stretch of the imagination - but the thousands of Liverpool fans who travelled to Madrid, plus the millions of other supporters watching from around the world, won’t care at all.

Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (seven) have now won the European Cup more times than Liverpool.

They move to third in the all-time list, ahead of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who have both lifted club football’s most prestigious trophy six times.

Jordan Henderson, as Liverpool’s captain, had the honour of lifting the trophy.

What a moment…

This footage will be replayed for years to come.

Shortly after the players lifted the European Cup, there was a beautiful moment involving everybody associated with the Merseyside outfit inside the stadium.

Liverpool’s players, coaching staff and the owners all lined up on the pitch, facing the fans, and chanted You’ll Never Walk Alone in unison.

Watch it here…

Spine-tingling stuff. Just magical.

Jurgen Klopp also played his part geeing everyone up.

The fan who sold his ticket for £10,000 before kick-off must be regretting his decision slightly now.

To experience that as a Liverpool fan inside the stadium is arguably worth more than any sum of cash.