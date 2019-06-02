Andy Ruiz Jr has produced one of boxing's biggest ever upsets by defeating Anthony Joshua on his United States debut.

Shipped in as a replacement for Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller, Ruiz Jr was given all-but no chance to defeat the heavyweight world champion, but after a stunning display, and a lacklustre looking AJ, it was a night to remember for Ruiz Jr.

In what has been a frustrating spell for Joshua, it's just got so much worse as his American dream has turned into an American nightmare.

After defeating Russian Alexander Povetkin back in September, Joshua confirmed plans to fight again at Wembley Stadium on April 13.

However, no opponent was found and the date was eventually scrapped, with Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn turning their attentions to a trip to America.

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller was the man who got the nod for Joshua's US debut, but after failing three separate drug tests, he lost those privileges and in stepped Ruiz.

Going into the fight, the Mexican-American had only lost one fight, and that was to New Zealander Joseph Parker, who is also the only man to take Joshua the full 12 rounds.

Despite an impressive record, Ruiz Jr was deemed the heavy underdog, but those odds were made to look foolish as he not only held his own against Joshua, but went on to defeat him.

Not only did Ruiz get the win, but he knocked down Joshua a remarkable four times before the fight was finally finished in round seven.

Do not play this down - this is one of boxing's biggest ever upsets.