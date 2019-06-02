Anthony Joshua has suffered his first ever defeat in professional boxing after being stopped by underdog Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua was heavy favourite going into the fight, as you'd expect, but his Stateside debut quickly turned into a nightmare as it was made clear that the Mexican-American wasn't just there to make up the numbers.

In fact, Ruiz Jr was their to spoil the party, take home the three titles, and send a major shockwave through the heavyweight division.

It wasn't just the victory, however, that has stunned the boxing world, it was the manner of the victory.

Ruiz Jr knocked Joshua down FOUR times throughout the fight before it was eventually stopped in round seven.

Joshua looked disinterested after it was clear to see the fight, and his titles, slipping away from him.

He was refusing to listen to the ref, he was cutting a disinterested figure, and he was on the verge of a breakdown.

The heavyweight division was all set up for the three giants to all face each other in the ring at one point. Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Joshua.

All unbeaten and all wanting to rule the entire division, but those plans now just became a lot trickier.

You can see Fury's tweet below.

Joshua is no longer a champion. Joshua is no longer undefeated.

And after seeing his compatriot lose, it didn't take long for Fury to take to social media to send a tweet to his rival.

However, there was no mocking or trash talk, simply respect.

"We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again."

Behind all the trash talk and the criticisms and the insults, there is clearly a serious level of respect from Fury to Joshua.