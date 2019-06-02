The heavyweight division in boxing has just taken a huge turn.

No longer is Anthony Joshua holder of three of the belts. No longer is Joshua unbeaten and on a collision course with either Deontay Wilder and/or Tyson Fury.

Andy Ruiz Jr is the man holding three of the belts. Andy Ruiz Jr could be the man on a collision course with Wilder and/or Fury.

Of course, there will still be interest in having Wilder, Joshua and Fury share a ring with one another, but as things stand, it's AJ who is looking up at the other two heavyweights.

In what should have been a routine win in America turned into a debut nightmare for the Brit.

He was knocked down a remarkable four times, and the fight was finally called off in the seventh as the referee had no desire to let Joshua continue to fight.

The underdog has done the impossible at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz Jr wasn't even meant to be fighting until several weeks ago, and now he's leaving with three out of the four heavyweight belts.

It truly is a remarkable story, unless you're an AJ fan.

And it's just got a whole lot worse for the Brit as his long-term rival Wilder has taken to Twitter to react to the shock news.

Although boxing is all about respect at the end of the day, Wilder doesn't want to show any to Joshua, and he's made that clear with his tweet.

"He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!! #TilThisDay"

Compare that to the tweet Fury sent Joshua and you can see who is showing the more class.

Fury had some general advice for Joshua and some kind words, whereas Wilder has gone about kicking a man whilst he's already down.