Every boxing fans in the United Kingdom who didn't fancy staying up to watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden will be waking up with quite the shock.

The reason for that is because the Mexican-American has surprisingly defeated the British heavyweight champion and is now holding three out of the four belts.

Despite being the heavy underdog going into the bout, and despite only having about six weeks' notice, Ruiz Jr did the unthinkable by stopping Joshua in the seventh round.

However, it wasn't just a one-punch knockout type victory, it was a stellar performance from Ruiz and in the end it was a deserved victory.

Sometimes boxers can land that one lucky punch that rescues them, but this wasn't the story at MSG.

Ruiz Jr has knocked Joshua down three times throughout the fight; twice in the third round and then once again in the seventh.

The fourth and final knockdown was enough to see the fight finished with five rounds to spare.

Joshua's American debut had quickly gone from a dream to a nightmare, and it was very clear to see he wasn't in the right state of mind to be boxing.

Let's not take anything away from Andy Ruiz Jr, what he achieved is remarkable, and it's already going down as one of boxing's biggest upsets.

Below you can see every Joshua knock down during his fight with Ruiz Jr.

However, it's very clear to see Joshua wasn't at his brilliant best, and if you aren't at 100%, in the heavyweight division you can be seriously punished.

Joshua has now found that out.

It's safe to say June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden will go down as one of the craziest nights in boxing history.

Andy Ruiz Jr is now the heavyweight champion of the world.