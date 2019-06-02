At last, Jurgen Klopp is a Champions League final winner.

The German has won the tournament with Liverpool following defeats in 2013 (with Borussia Dortmund) and 2018 (with Liverpool).

The Reds' 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night capped an impressive season for the Anfield club.

They came so close to winning the Premier League title and became champions of Europe.

Klopp deserves all the credit in the world for overseeing Liverpool's rise - and this really could be the start of something special.

The celebrations will have lasted long into the night, with Klopp firmly among it.

The Liverpool boss was in jovial spirits at full-time, delivering an amazing post-match interview with Viasport.

'Let's talk about SIX, baby!'

Klopp started singing: 'Let's talk about six, baby', in reference to Liverpool's sixth European triumph.

Klopp, you're a hero.

The final certainly won’t go down as being a great spectacle.

Indeed, many are calling it the worst Champions League final in history.

They may be forgetting the 2003 edition, of course, in which Juventus and AC Milan’s match went to penalties after finishing 0-0 after 120 minutes.

But still, it wasn’t a brilliant encounter.

Not that Liverpool will care, of course. They are champions of Europe for the sixth time.

Klopp’s side got redemption for last year’s defeat to Real Madrid.

And it was the perfect way to bounce back after missing out on the Premier League title, too.

"I am so happy for the boys all these people, and my family,” the German told BT Sport. “They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody.”

"Did you ever see a team like, this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? And we have a keeper who makes difficult things look easy.

"It is the best night of our professional lives.”